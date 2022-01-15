EC officials concerned with loss of lives, infrastructure damage due to floods

The damage from last week's flash floods spans across more than 220 kilometers.

CAPE TOWN - Continued rains in the Eastern Cape has officials concerned about mop-up operations, further damage to infrastructure and loss of lives.

The damage from last week's flash floods spans across more than 220 kilometers.

Spokesperson for the province's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department, Mamnkeli Ngam, said the death toll has risen to 20 as of Saturday.

"20 people have lost their lives it's eight in BCM (Buffalo City Municipality), eight in OR Tambo, three in ADM (Amathole District Municipality) and one Alfred Duma Local Municipality that's a huge number hence as the department, the MEC Xolile Nqatha sends heartfelt condolences to all the families.

Ngam has visited one of the affected area near Mdantsane.

He said the threat of more wet weather poses a serious risk.

"The effect on road infrastructure is huge if it can rain now where I was driving those roads would be washed away I'm telling you about tarred roads they have begun to cave in.