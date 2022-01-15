City Power scrambles to restore electricity in Lenasia by Monday

City Power said the blaze may have been sparked by lightning. However, the utility is investigating to determine if there was any foul play.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power is scrambling to restore electricity to various areas in Lenasia by Monday.

A fire at a substation has cut power.

Cables have been delivered to where a feeder board was gutted by the fire on Friday morning.

Affected areas include Zakariya Park, Vlakfontein Hospital Hills, and parts of Lenasia South.

Despite the heavy rains of last night the teams were working very hard and on sight to ensure that we basically fast track the repairs and replacements of the damaged equipment. We also managed to bring on site a mobile feeder board which will assist to ensure that we restore to some affected customers especially those who are critical" said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He said bringing back power to the local police station and clinics is a top priority.