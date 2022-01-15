Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week

An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - The defence of the man who is suspected of starting a fire at Parliament is set to challenge his referral for psychiatric evaluation.

49-year-old Zandile Christmas Mafe's bail application was set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Saturday morning but was postponed to next Saturday.

Mafe is undergoing mental evaluation at the Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

A bed was secured for him at the facility three days ago.

He was arrested soon after the fire erupted at the parliamentary precinct on 2 January.

His lawyer Luvuyo Godla said they were of the view that Mafe was being used as a scapegoat.