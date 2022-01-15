Attempted home invasion an intimidation tactic says State capture whistleblower

Themba Maseko said that he finds the timing of the incident suspicious because it comes a few weeks since the first volume of a report by the Judicial Commission of inquiry was made public.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture whistleblower and newly appointed Wits University Governance School Director Themba Maseko said the attempted home invasion is an intimidation tactic.

This comes after two men tried to gain entry into his bedroom in the early hours of Friday morning.

Maseko said that he finds the timing of the incident suspicious because it comes a few weeks since the first volume of a report by the Judicial Commission of inquiry was made public.

During his tenure as Director General of Government Communications and Information Systems Maseko was described as a resistor of state capture because he refused to give in to the wishes of the Guptas backed by then-president Jacob Zuma to extort millions from the state.

He was in charge of allocating contracts for business breakfasts and other government events.

Maseko was subsequently removed from his position on Zuma's orders which led to the notorious family eventually clutching the public's finances.

Maseko said details surrounding the incident show that the thugs were focused on a specific part of his house.

"The extent that in which they were focusing on our bedroom, the roof above our heads is of great concern. The fact that there is no sign of forced entry in the ground floors, the windows are not touched, the doors are not touched. You would think they were trying to intimidate those of us speaking out against corruption and state capture. And it's something that seriously needs to be investigated".