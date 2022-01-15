128 COVID deaths recorded, NICD warns of potential backlog in reporting

The NICD has reported 128 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours but warned that due to an ongoing audit by the Health Department there may be a backlog in cases reported.

As such, the NICD reported 59 fatalities of the 128 daily count over the last day or two.

This pushed the death toll to 93,117.

The institute said there was a 13% positivity rate after 5,244 cases were picked up in the same cycle.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043.

Our recovery rate is 94.5%, meaning over 3,358,000 people had recovered from the virus.

On the vaccination front more than 28,874,000 doses have been administered.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 40,318 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 5,244 new cases, which represents a 13% positivity rate. A further 59 #COVID19 related deaths have occurred, bringing total fatalities to 93,117 to date. See more here: https://t.co/tJVgQGdVyj pic.twitter.com/8HzJ7BcufG NICD (@nicd_sa) January 14, 2022

AT LEAST 149 COUNTRIES

Meanwhile, the Health Department said the Omicron variant had been identified in at least 149 countries globally.

Department officials on Friday gave an update on how the spread of this variant of concern impacted the pandemic's fourth wave.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said as of Thursday there had been a 27.4% reduction in new cases being recorded in South Africa.

Phaahla added overall hospital admissions during the fourth wave had been much lower than the previous three waves.