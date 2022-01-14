Zandile Mafe set for urgent bail hearing on Saturday, NPA confirms

Zandile Mafe is undergoing psychiatric observation. His urgent bail hearing will be heard amid his psychiatric evaluation, which will last a month.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it had received a notice of motion for an urgent bail application for the man accused of starting the Parliament fire.

Zandile Mafe’s application is set down for 11am on Saturday.

Mafe is undergoing psychiatric observation.

His urgent bail hearing will be heard amid his psychiatric evaluation, which will last a month.

After a bed became available at the Valkenberg Psychiatric facility, he was admitted on Thursday.

He's said to be suffering from paranoid schizophrenia but Mafe's defence disputed this.

Some say he's simply a scapegoat.



At a court appearance this week, he was charged with terrorism on top of a rash of other offences.