Whistleblowers for Change calls for overhaul of Protected Disclosures Act

The Whistleblowers for Change group has come out in support of the recommendations in the first part of the commission's report.

JOHANNESBURG - The Whistleblowers for Change group, which includes those who testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and others, has come out in support of the recommendations in the first part of the commission's report.

The group held a media briefing at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein on Friday where they called for the overhaul of the Protected Disclosures Act.

Among them was former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi, SABC whistleblower Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki, and UDM leader and MP Bantu Holomisa who exposed corruption in the Public Investment Cooperation.

Reading from a statement, former Prasa executive Tiro Holele said the law needed to do more to protect whistleblowers.

“We welcome Justice Zondo’s recommendations in strengthening the legal protection and institutional framework for whistleblowers and the fight against corruption in our country. We are certain that our laws should go further in criminalising retaliatory actions described in the Protected Disclosures Act,” Holele said.

Holele paid tribute to slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran who was a key witness in the probe into alleged PPE corruption in the province.

He said the group honoured Deokaran in their quest for legislative reform.

“We, at this time, remember Babita Deokaran, who died at the hands of the worst kinds of retaliators – assassins.”