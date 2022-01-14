Whistleblowers for Change back Zondo report's call for anti-corruption agency

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa made public the first of a three-part report, nearly four years since the start of the commission.

The Whistleblowers for Change group has called for the establishment of an anti-corruption agency that will perform its functions without fear or favour as proposed in part one of the Zondo Commission's report into state capture.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa made public the first of a three-part report by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, nearly four years since the start of the commission.

At a media briefing on Friday the group said it supported the recommendation, adding that such an agency should be independent and well-resourced.

The Group’s Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki said there supported the proposal, saying “we further believe that such an agency should be independent and partial only to its mandate and subject only to the law and the Constitution.”

Gqubule-Mbeki said the agency should have a dedicated division for whistleblowers.

“This office must be adequately resourced with the necessary skill to ensure legal protection and social-psychological and health resources for whistleblowers.”

The group also supported awarding monetary awards to whistleblowers to help them recoup financial losses suffered because of their disclosures.