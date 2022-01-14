Two suspects arrested in Roodepoort for hijacking

Officers from Soweto’s Crime Intelligence and the provincial Traffic Department followed up on information about two hijacked cars at Lindhaven in Roodepoort on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected hijackers have been arrested in Gauteng.

It was established that the two vehicles they recovered from the premises were hijacked at Orange Farm and Yeoville respectively.

Police cornered the two suspects inside the house they were located at, while they were busy manufacturing what is believed to be narcotics.

The men are set to appear in court for possession of hijacked vehicles and dealing in drugs.