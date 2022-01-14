South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1 Keegan Petersen hit 82 and set up a series win for South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town. Proteas

Keegan Petersen CAPE TOWN - A perfect finish to an enthralling series, South Africa won the third and final test match at Newlands Cricket Ground by a convincing 7 wickets and with that bagging a 2-1 series victory. Focussed on the task ahead #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/GGcHfA6byw Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2022 The Proteas resumed Day 4 on 101/2 with Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen in the middle ready to steer the ship to victory which was a daunting, but possible, 111 runs. India, led by captain Virat Kohli were vocal, with lots of chatter between the players and the umpire, there was a review and a dropped catch by Cheteshwar Pujara that fed the frustration that was building up in the team. An hour and a half in and the visitors had their breakthrough, Petersen was bowled by the new bowler in, Shardul Thakur for a hard fought 82 runs, ending a solid innings for him, adding to his 72 in the first innings. #SAvIND Standing ovation for Petersen



A great test match for him, scoring 72 & 82 in the first and second innings. pic.twitter.com/IvjkWXJlYO EWN Sport (@EWNsport) January 14, 2022

In Van der Dussen’s eagerness to score singles, he was almost run out for 19 runs, but he survived a referral to the 3rd umpire. On the other side of the wicket, Temba Bavuma was scoring some beautiful runs as the deficit dropped to 50.

At the lunch break, South Africa were in the driving seat with 7 wickets in hand and needing only 46 runs for the win. Van der Dussen and Bavuma the players now in charge of guiding the Proteas to a possible 2-1 series win.

The pair, now on a 40-run partnership, looked settled after the break facing ball after ball from a fiery Indian bowling attack desperately looking for a wicket. They held it together unlike the fielders, who will be kicking themselves – especially Pujara – who with some fielding mishaps let through cheap runs.

In the end, the Proteas showed their fight and got over the line with a classic four from Bavuma for a 7-wicket victory in the deciding test match.

Dean Elgar’s team had to come from 0-1 down in the series to clinch it 2-1. Ending off a memorable test series against the world number one side, India.