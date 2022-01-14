Go

Six prisoners on the run in Boksburg after escaping from prison transport

It's alleged that the prisoners were released by a gang of armed men from the prison truck that they were being transported in.

Robert Hlatshwayo is one of five prisoners who escaped from a prison transport vehicle that was on its way to court in Vosloorus on 14 January 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Robert Hlatshwayo is one of five prisoners who escaped from a prison transport vehicle that was on its way to court in Vosloorus on 14 January 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Six prisoners are on the run in Boksburg on Friday afternoon.

It's alleged that the prisoners were released by a gang of armed men from the prison truck that they were being transported in.

The men, who were allegedly armed with assault rifles, freed the fugitives.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: "Five of the six escapees were due to appear in court for a case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicenced firearms while the sixth escapee was due for his first appearance on a shoplifting case. All are Zimbabwean nationals aged between 30 and 45. There names are Nkululeko Nkomo, Robert Hlatshwayo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo and Mbongiseni Mkandla."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA