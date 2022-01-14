Six prisoners on the run in Boksburg after escaping from prison transport
It's alleged that the prisoners were released by a gang of armed men from the prison truck that they were being transported in.
JOHANNESBURG - Six prisoners are on the run in Boksburg on Friday afternoon.
The men, who were allegedly armed with assault rifles, freed the fugitives.
Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: "Five of the six escapees were due to appear in court for a case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicenced firearms while the sixth escapee was due for his first appearance on a shoplifting case. All are Zimbabwean nationals aged between 30 and 45. There names are Nkululeko Nkomo, Robert Hlatshwayo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo and Mbongiseni Mkandla."
RT#sapsGP police launched a manhunt after 6 inmates escaped from custody. They escaped while enroute to Court at Vosloorus. Accused are: Nkululeko Nkomo, Robert Hlatshwayo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo, Mbongiseni Mkandla & Robert Hlatshwayo. #CrimeStop TMhttps://t.co/kMreMOYJVI pic.twitter.com/bl0TlZuFEzSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 14, 2022