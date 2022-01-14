Sisulu will likely have to explain opinion piece to ANC - Besani

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s head of presidency Sibongile Besani said that while the party had no issues with dissenting views, it was likely that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu would be asked to explain her opinion piece trashing black judges and the Constitution.

Besani said that it made no sense to claim that the Constitution had serious shortcomings when it had not been stretched to its fullest capacity.

Sisulu, in her write-up, questioned how poverty was allowed to exist under a globally lauded Constitution.

She also launched an attack on black judges.

The tourism minister, who is also a member of the ANC's national executive committee, its highest decision making body in between conferences, has stood by her

opinion piece.

Besani said that there was a greater feeling that the country's Constitution had not been tested properly yet.

"The value of this stressed and tested some of the pieces of the Constitution, so you can't blame the Constitution to be weak and so on. So that is the test. We have a formidable Constitution and while limitations are experienced at the point of implementing and executing these processes, we can't blame the Constitution," Besani said.