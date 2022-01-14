Sisulu's attack on judiciary, Constitution about ANC presidency bid - analyst

Last week, Sisulu wrote an article for IOL about what she said was legitimised wrongdoing under the rule of law that had enabled a sea of African poverty in the country, while she used derogatory language referring to the country’s black members of the judiciary.

JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst has described Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s public attack of the judiciary and Constitution as a mischievous way of throwing her hat into the African National Congress (ANC) presidential race.

Last week, Sisulu wrote an article for IOL about what she said was legitimised wrongdoing under the rule of law that had enabled a sea of African poverty in the country, while she used derogatory language referring to the country’s black members of the judiciary.

The new year may be in its infancy, with the ANC elective conference only due much later this year but political experts are convinced that last Friday’s article by Minister Sisulu was a launching pad for her campaign in the ANC.

Professor Sheila Meintjies told Eyewitness News that she could not be ruled out of the race despite the problematic approach she had chosen.

"Her mischievousness was really about throwing her hat into the presidential race. It might be a bit premature but I think that’s what this is really about and I don’t think one should just dismiss her. I think that she has a lot of experience, she's very well educated," Meintjies said.

Despite this, Meintjies said that Sisulu’s behaviour was dangerous, more so just under a year since the July unrest, which led to the death of hundreds of people.

While Sisulu said that she was consulting her legal team in the wake of the backlash against the opinion piece, the ANC has distanced itself from the remarks, while the Presidency emphasised that she had a duty to protect the Constitution and should refrain from insulting and undermining it.