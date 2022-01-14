Several areas in Joburg South in the dark after fire at substation City Power said a preliminary investigation showed that the feeder board on one of the transformers caught fire around midnight. City Power

Power Outage JOHANNESBURG - Several parts of southern Joburg were without power on Friday morning. City Power teams are currently working to determine the extent of the fire at Lotus substation near Lenasia that plunged most of the area into darkness. City Power said that a preliminary investigation showed that the feeder board on one of the transformers caught fire around midnight. #LotusOutage



City Power is attending to an outage at Lotus Substation.



Affected areas:



Zakariya Park

Vlakfontein

Hospital Hills

Parts of Lenasia South

Emergency services managed to extinguish the fire early Friday morning.

The team will embark on mop-up operations while investigating the cause of the fire.

The areas affected by this outage include Zakariya Park, Vlakfontein, Hospital Hills and parts of Lenasia South.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena has apologised to affected customers: “We’re working on restoration to see if we can restore power quickly by today, including back feeding from some of the substations around the areas so that residents are not inconvenienced by this for too long.”

Environment and Infrastructure Services Department MMC Michael Sun will visit the substation to see the extent of the damage and monitor the restoration plans.