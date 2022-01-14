Picketberg community opposed bail for Natasha Booise's alleged killer

Piketberg residents again gathered in their numbers at court on Thursday to voice their anger at Natasha Booise’s murder.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of Piketberg cop Richard Smit who was accused of having killed his girlfriend would only be heard at a later stage.

On Thursday, Smit appeared in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested earlier this month, shortly after he allegedly shot and killed Natasha Booise in front of members of her family.

Smit was off duty at the time.

Piketberg residents gathered at court to voice their anger at Booise’s murder.

Smit faces seven charges, including murder and attempted murder.

But his appearance was brief. He's brining a new lawyer on board, prominent Cape Town defense lawyer William Booth.

Booth was not in court and the matter was postponed to Monday for him to come on record and for a new date to be set for the bail hearing.

Community activist Billy Claasen said the community was angered by Booise's killing.

“Smit was supposed to be a beacon of hope and the safeguard the community is looking for. He used his position in society and therefore the court needs to know we don’t want him to get bail,” Claasen said.

Claasen said they would not be silenced in their calls for justice for the victim.