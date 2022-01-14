Phaahla: Only 40% of SA adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the vaccination rate had picked up slightly, but fewer than 100,000 doses a day were being administered.

CAPE TOWN - Only 40% of South Africa's adult population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday gave an update on the virus' trajectory and the country's response plan.

It seems that very few people opted to take some time off from their December holidays to get their COVID-19 shot.

Phaahla said that the vaccination rate had picked up slightly, but fewer than 100,000 doses a day were being administered.

“Those who are fully vaccinated stood at just under 16 million, which constitutes 40% of our adult population,” he said.

Phaahla said that more children between the ages of 12- and 17-years-old should get jabbed with a second Pfizer vaccine dose.

“After only administering one dose, the second dose was approved by the regulator on the basis of new information that the severity or adverse effects was found not to be a major as initially reported,” the minister explained.