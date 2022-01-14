Opposition parties welcome court decision declaring Aarto Act unconstitutional

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s shadow transport minister, Chris Hunsinger, said that they were in favour of such a system, but it was signed off too quickly and there was a problem with this.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have welcomed the decision by the Pretoria High Court to declare the Aarto Act unconstitutional.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) had challenged the act and its amendment, saying that there had been no consultation.

Outa was successful and the act was stopped.

It had been put on trial in the three metro's in Gauteng, but the Freedom Front Plus's Anton Alberts said that it was proven to be unsuccessful.

"The main objective of the Aarto Act is to make sure that the roads are safer for drivers and it did not come to pass. We have statistics that show that the drivers have become more reckless on the roads since Aarto was implemented," Alberts said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s shadow transport minister, Chris Hunsinger, said that they were in favour of such a system, but it was signed off too quickly and there was a problem with this.

"We were very suspicious of this whole situation and then, together with the announcement that the new minister of Transport, Minister Fikile Mbalula, should come up with a solution for the tolls, we suspected at the time that the Aarto legislation would give him the leverage," Hunsinger said.