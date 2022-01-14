State capture whistleblower Maseko suspicious of attempted home invasion Themba Maseko said the timing seemed to suggest the attempted home invasion was linked to the newly released state capture report. Themba Maseko

Zondo report

Whistleblowers for Change JOHANNESBURG - State capture whistleblower and newly-appointed Wits University Governance School Director Themba Maseko said while he had no evidence, it was suspicious that two men tried to gain entry into his bedroom in the early hours of Friday morning. Maseko said the timing, a few weeks since the first volume of a report by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was made public, seemed to suggest the attempted home invasion was linked to the report. 1. A very suspicious crime event. At about 03:15 this morning we were woken up by noises in our roof directly above my bedroom. I woke up, checked through the bathroom window, saw a thug in the roof. I shouted and told my wife to press the panicked button. 2.she heard https://t.co/XBx4aiLqXw Themba Maseko (@MasekoThembaJ) January 14, 2022 . SAPS arrived a few minutes later to help with the investigation. Fortunately, no one was injured and nothing was stolen. We are are safe. Consequently, I will miss the whistleblowers media meeting this afternoon. We shall overcome.!!! Themba Maseko (@MasekoThembaJ) January 14, 2022

Maseko was described as a resistor of state capture during his time at government communications. He blocked millions of government spending being sent to then-president Jacob Zuma's friendship with the Guptas through contracts.

The notorious family got its hands on the state's finances after Zuma ordered that Maseko be removed from his position.

Maseko has told Eyewitness News the incident left him unsettled.

“This incident is very suspicious and the timing of it – soon after the release of the report. Certainly, I’m in a very secure part of the property surrounded by many houses. There’s no sign of any forced entry so this appears to have been very organised and I have been vocal fronts especially on state capture.”

Maseko was meant to join the Whistleblowers for Change group, which included other whistleblowers who testified at the Zondo Commission and others, in holding a media briefing at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein to share their joint response to the report.

The National Prosecuting Authority this week said it had created a dedicated task force to respond to the first of the three state capture inquiry reports.

In a statement, the group said it believed that the public, civil society, and the state must work together to bring prosecutions and meaningful accountability for the myriad of crimes committed.