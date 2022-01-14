Man accused of starting Parly fire, Zandile Mafe, begins mental evaluation

He appeared in the Cape Town Magistartes Court on Thursday where the magistrate made an order for him to be admitted for mental observation.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of starting a devastating fire at Parliament is undergoing mental evaluation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Zandile Mafe started his 30-day mental observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday after a bed had been secured for him.

Mafe was apprehended soon after the fire broke out at the parliamentary precinct on 2 January and he has already made two appearances in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday where the magistrate made an order for him to be admitted for mental observation.

Earlier this week, during his second court appearance, the NPA argued that the accused must be referred to a psychiatric facility for observation.

It followed a diagnosis and recommendation by a doctor that he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

His lawyer tried to oppose the application but was unsuccessful.

Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo agreed with the State and postponed the matter until 11 February.

Mafe faces various charges including arson and terrorism.