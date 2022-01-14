Gauteng has exited COVID fourth wave - Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there'd been a 27% drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases being recorded nationally, compared with the previous week.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng has exited the COVID-19 fourth wave.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and a panel of experts gave an update on the pandemic on Friday.

Phaahla said that there'd been a 27% drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases being recorded nationally, compared with the previous week.

"Gauteng province has officially exited the fourth wave in terms of the technical definition of a wave. All other provinces have reached their peaks and are now on a decline," Minister Phaahla said.

The minister, however, stressed that COVID-19 still posed a risk.

"... especially for people with advanced age and also people with co-morbidities as you will see later on for the unvaccinated," the minister explained.

WATCH: Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives update on SA's COVID response