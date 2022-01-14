Daveyton high school pupil shoots schoolmate before turning gun on himself

The Gauteng Education Department said that the shooting took place on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 10 pupil has shot and killed another pupil before taking his own life.

The 16-year-old pupils from the Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton, allegedly quarreled during school hours.

Their argument then led to one of the pupils shooting the other in the head outside the school premises.

The teenager allegedly then turned the gun on himself.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona: "The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. We've also sent a psycho-social unit team to conduct the necessary counselling."