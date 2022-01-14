CPUT celebrates successful space launch of nanosatellites The constellation of satellites will help improve South Africa’s maritime surveillance. Cape Peninsula University of Technology CPUT

Nanosatellites CAPE TOWN - Three locally produced nanosatellites have successfully been launched into space. The satellites, built by a team of Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), students lifted off from the Cape Canaveral launch site in the US on Thursday afternoon. This is CPUT’s third satellite mission. We have liftoff!! CPUT MDASat 1 is on its way! #WeAreCPUT pic.twitter.com/RHjmqdnm3O CPUT (@CPUT) January 13, 2022

The constellation of satellites will help improve South Africa’s maritime surveillance.

Etnard Louw, CPUT satellite system engineer, said that they’d been working on the project for the past three years.

"The launch was a great success. It's groundbreaking because it's the first time South Afric is launching a constellation of satellites," Louw said.

CPUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chris Nhlapo, said that it was a major milestone.

"All of the contributions by students, by principal investigators, we are saying that now for a third time but this was the biggest," Nhlapo said.

Data will be transmitted to the campus' ground station for three months before government scientists take over.