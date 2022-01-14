'Baby Shark' song grabs record 10 billion views on YouTube

The South Korean-produced song was first uploaded to the platform in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Children's song Baby Shark has become the most viewed video on YouTube, with an incredible 10 billion views.

The catchy and repetitive kid's song about a baby shark and its family became the most-watched video on the platform in November 2020 when it overtook Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito with over seven billion views.