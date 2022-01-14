Go

'Baby Shark' song grabs record 10 billion views on YouTube

The South Korean-produced song was first uploaded to the platform in 2016.

A YouTube screengrab of the 'Baby Shark' video.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Children's song Baby Shark has become the most viewed video on YouTube, with an incredible 10 billion views.

The catchy and repetitive kid's song about a baby shark and its family became the most-watched video on the platform in November 2020 when it overtook Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito with over seven billion views.

Since then it has gone on to become the only video on YouTube with 10 billion views.

The South Korean-produced song was first uploaded in 2016 by Pinkfong and has gone on to become a viral sensation, following in the footsteps of another South Korean hit, Psy's Gangnam Style, which held the record for three years. Baby Shark also entered the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

