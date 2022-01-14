Afasa KZN calls on govt to relook at allocation of farm land in wake of floods
The organisation said that some of the land given to farmers was not viable following flooding.
DURBAN - The African Farmers' Association of South Africa (Afasa) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the Department of Cooperative Governance to relook at the allocation of land to farmers.
This as the organisation said that some of the land given to farmers was not viable following flooding.
Various farms in some parts of the province have been hit hard by the recent bad weather.
On Thursday, farming organisations met Agriculture MEC Bongiwe Sithole Moloi.
#KZNFloods The Agriculture Department in KwaZulu-Natal said the cost of damage to farms affected by severe weather conditions in the province is estimated at billions of rands. pic.twitter.com/1h4G1iWRJUEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2022
Afasa KZN Women’s president, Sinenhlanhla Mngadi, told Eyewitness News that government must also assess what type of land was given to farmers.
She said that some of the land was not suitable for farming.
"By giving someone, like a rural person, land close to flood plains, it's like you're really putting them in disaster," Mngadi said.
Mngadi said that government departments like the Cooperative Governance Department must assist farmers.