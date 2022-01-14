Afasa KZN calls on govt to relook at allocation of farm land in wake of floods

DURBAN - The African Farmers' Association of South Africa (Afasa) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the Department of Cooperative Governance to relook at the allocation of land to farmers.

This as the organisation said that some of the land given to farmers was not viable following flooding.

Various farms in some parts of the province have been hit hard by the recent bad weather.

On Thursday, farming organisations met Agriculture MEC Bongiwe Sithole Moloi.