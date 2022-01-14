AA: Govt would be wise to concede defeat on Aarto implementation

The AA said that the judgment vindicated its position stated over many years that the Aarto Act was drafted without sufficient care.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has joined a growing number of parties and organisations in welcoming the judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court declaring the Aarto Act and its amendments unconstitutional.

It's noted that the court found that the act intruded on the exclusive executive and legislative competence of local and provincial governments.

Spokesperson Layton Beard: "The government would be wise to concede defeat in relation to the implementation of Aarto. Aarto and the RTIA have added no value to road safety and merely provided secure and lucrative employment for a select few. As such, the AA welcomes the court's decision as a landmark in good governance in South Africa."