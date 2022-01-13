Zulu royals welcome court decision in case questioning late king's marriages

On Wednesday, Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu’s application where she asked the court to look into the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s marriages with his other five wives.

DURBAN - Members of the Zulu royal family from King Misuzulu’s side have welcomed a court decision turning down Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu’s application to question the validity of the late king’s other marriages.

The queen wanted the other marriages to be declared invalid.

She would then be entitled to half his estate.

The matter was in the dock for two days at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Siblings to Musizulu kaZwelithini were happy that the other queen’s marriages with their late father would no longer be questioned.

This follows the dismissal of an application brought before the court.

Prince Thulani Zulu, who speaks on behalf of the king’s office, said that the matter would have created chaos.

"This validity of the marriage of the other queens was going to have a far-reaching effect on the family as a whole. We never imagined what was going to happen when we agreed to say it was invalid," Zulu said.

Zulu also said that the nominated king, Misuzulu, cared for his father’s remaining wives.