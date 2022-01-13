Zondo says Sisulu conduct unacceptable, expects further action against her

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece attacked the judiciary and that she provided no facts to back up her claims.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made it clear that he expects further action with regard to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece which he described as an insult to the judiciary, particularly its black members.

Zondo on Wednesday lambasted Sisulu over the article, published by online website IOL on 7 January.

Sisulu responded by saying that she was consulting her legal team and would engage with Zondo’s comments about her “at an appropriate time and on an appropriate platform”.

The acting Chief Justice said that Minister Sisulu’s opinion piece attacked the judiciary and that she provided no facts to back up her claims.

"Miss Sisulu has launched a completely unwarranted attack on the judiciary and has heaped insults on the judiciary.

"We cannot tell the other arms of state, Parliament and the executive what to do when one of them does what Miss Sisulu has done – it is up to them to decide what to do.

"But I want to say I find this conduct on the part of a senior member of the ruling party, a senior member of Parliament, a senior member of the executive completely unacceptable and it would be a pity if it was allowed to stand, just like that."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have meanwhile defended Sisulu. She’s now at the centre of a debate that may, or may not, help her realise any higher political ambitions she may have.

