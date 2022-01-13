Zandile Mafe starts mental observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court, where the presiding officer made the order for him to be admitted for observation.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe started his 30-day mental observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday - after a bed was secured for him.

The state prosecutor advised Mafe’s lawyer of these developments on Wednesday afternoon via email.

Mafe was apprehended on the same day that a fire broke out at Parliament earlier this month, which caused large scale damage to the National Key Point.

The case has been remanded until April.