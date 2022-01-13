Yengeni on Zondo briefing: Judges must 'grow up' and stop being 'cry babies'

ANC subcommittee Chairperson of Peace and Stability Tony Yengeni said politicians received worse insults every day without complaint.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) subcommittee Chairperson of Peace and Stability Tony Yengeni has called on the country’s judges to “grow up” and stop being “cry babies”.

Yengeni, speaking to Eyewitness News in reaction to the Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s media briefing on Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion letter, said politicians received worse insults every day without complaint.

Sisulu penned an op-ed criticising the Constitution and black judges, whom she described as being “mentally colonised”.

In an unprecedented move, Zondo called a media briefing in response of the piece, calling it outright “insulting and unwarranted”.

WATCH: Zondo on Sisulu opinion piece: 'This is not criticism, it is an insult'

Yengeni said even presidents were targeted frequently.

“We [politicians] get insulted every day of our lives. Some of the insults we get subjected to, you can’t repeat on national radio.”

Yengeni dismissed those claiming Sisulu’s defiance was part of her campaign to become the ANC’s next president.

The ANC’s hotly contested conference takes place in December this year.

He added Sisulu was simply sharing her views on land, the economy and poverty.

Yengeni said judges must keep out of political articles.

“They will alienate a lot of people who think differently and when those things come before them as judges, they’ll be conflicted. That is why I think judges should refrain from making such political comments.”