WC seeing steady decline in COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is seeing a steady drop in daily COVID-19 cases but the province has not reached the end of the fourth wave.

Head of provincial Health, Doctor Keith Cloete, said that the number of hospitalisations were also dropping.

"There has been an 8% decrease week-on-week, we've currently had just about 2,000 cases a day over the last seven days on average. Smear positivity has come down to 40% and also we have started to see a decline of admissions. It's peaked at 217 admissions per day it's starting to decline now."

Premier Alan Winde has reiterated why he believes that the national state of disaster should be lifted.

"You will see some of the data that 88% of our primary schools are not able to fully go back because of this declaration and the one metre rule. Quite frankly the long-term implications for our youth is devastating," the premier said.