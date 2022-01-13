WC Education MEC Schafer wants social distancing at schools to be scrapped

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer explained that only about 12% of the province's primary schools could comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) wants schooling to return to normal.

MEC Debbie Schafer has called for the one metre social distancing rule to be scrapped to allow more pupils to attend class.

She explained that only about 12% of the province's primary schools could comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

She said that there was strong and mounting evidence to suggest that the learning losses that children were suffering were devastating and would have long-term negative consequences.

The MEC said that another area of concern was that many learners were not able to access the feeding programme as often as they should and that the on-off attendance at school was contributing to a higher dropout rate.