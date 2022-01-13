The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made it clear he expects further action with regard to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's opinion piece, which he described as an insult to the judiciary, particularly its black members. Zondo yesterday lambasted Sisulu over the article, published by online website IOL on 7 January. Sisulu responded by saying she was consulting her legal team and would engage with Zondo's comments about her "at an appropriate time and on an appropriate platform".

The NPA says it is concerned about resources and capacity challenges as it sharpens its tools to take on state capture fraud and corruption cases. The agency released a statement yesterday affirming its commitment to pursuing the cases emanating from the first report of the state capture commission.



Government officials are this morning expected to visit the community of Kroondal after the first day of school was disrupted at the Tirelong Secondary School in the North West. The community there has protested and rejected government's plans to relocate pupils from the school, which was severely vandalised. Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela says that following earlier discussions with affected residents, she does not believe the protests were staged by disgruntled parents.

An assessment is underway to determine the extent of the damages and to offer support to communities hardest hit by floods in the Eastern Cape. The Eastern Cape Executive Council has taken a decision to declare a Provincial Disaster. The declaration is being submitted to the National Disaster Management Centre for classification, verification and further assessments to be conducted.

Members of the Zulu royal family from King Misuzulu's side have welcomed a court decision turning down Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu's application to question the validity of the late king's other marriages. Yesterday, Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed the queen's application where she asked the court to look into the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's marriages with his other five wives. The queen wanted the other marriages to be declared invalid. She would then be entitled to half his estate. The matter was in the dock for two days at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The family of murdered Sam Mbatha say they are relieved they are now able to lay him to rest nearly six months after he was reported missing. Police this week confirmed that the charred body found in the boot of a car on a soccer field in Klipgat, near Pretoria, is that of Mbatha, who had been reported missing. Four men were arrested shortly after they were linked to the crime - three are out on bail.

Officials at the Mthatha Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape will remain on high alert following a fatal stabbing at the facility. The motive for the incident on Tuesday -- is still unclear. The department says the situation is being monitored.

It appears post offices are under attack in the Western Cape. Two post offices have been targeted by armed robbers over a 24 hour period. Staff at the Caledon post office were held up yesterday. The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor the Kleinmond area following a devastating wildfire. The blaze broke out over the weekend and has been fully contained. Late yesterday, there were a few flare-ups that have also been contained. Mopping up operations are continuing. Besides a building, it's destroyed about 5400 hectares of fynbos and pine plantations, as well as 10 hectares of commercial fynbos.

In news abroad, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules.

The armourer on the set of "Rust" sued the film's ammunition supplier Wednesday, accusing him of leaving real bullets among the dummy cartridges, resulting in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.

VIDEOS

Wracked nerves as schools open - Learners from inland schools returned to the classroom for the 2022 academic year on 12 January. Government officials visited various schools to assess the reopening of schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zondo on Sisulu opinion piece: 'This is not criticism, it is an insult' - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo responded to an opinion piece attributed to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu published on IOL on 7 January 2022 titled "Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?".