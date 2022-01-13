Sebati undergoes psychiatric evaluation following family murder

The trio face five counts of murder relating to the 2016 killing of her parents and two siblings in Mmakau near Brits.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Onthatile Sebati and her two co-accused has been postponed in the Brits Magistrate's Court after the state revealed Sebati needed to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The trio appeared in court for a formal bail application, which has been postponed to 18 January.

"Accused number two, which is the lady in the matter, needed to be sent for psychological assessment. The results will determine whether she needs to be sent for psychiatric evaluation or not, so the matter is postponed to 18 January which is next week Tuesday," said the NPA's Lumka Mahanjana.