Sam Mbatha's family won't speculate on reasons behind his murder

Sam Mbatha’s family will now lay him to rest after DNA tests confirmed that the body of a male victim found in the boot of a burned Hyundai i20, was that of the 24-year-old digital marketer.

BRITS – Sam Mbatha’s family will now lay him to rest after DNA tests confirmed that the body of a male victim found in the boot of a burned Hyundai i20, was that of the 24-year-old digital marketer.

On 17 June 2021, police were called to a soccer field in Ikageng section in Klipgat, near Pretoria, where the grim discovery was made.

Mbatha was burnt beyond recognition, and the family was not able to give him a proper burial, as the remains had to be identified to confirm that it was him.

His brother-in-law, Kgomotso Sepeng, recalled when he last saw Mbatha just hours before he went missing.

“During the day I was with Sam, they were having a June 16 celebration event at a place after Klipgat [called] Madidi. I left Sam during the day at that place, and am I am not sure what time the event ended.”

Sepeng said that a call was made to Mbatha’s mother, after police found that the car was registered in his name.

However, he said that while all indications led them to believe that the body found in the car was that of his brother-in-law, they had to wait for the confirmation.

This week, police confirmed what they had been fearing.

“The DNA results, confirming the identity of Sam Mbatha, aged 24, were released on Monday, 10 January 2022. These results came as part of the police investigation, wherein an unidentified male body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Klipgat,” North West Police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said on Tuesday.

Sepeng said that the wait had been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“It has been long, and emotionally it has been an up and down situation – but after receiving the main confirmation, it was like receiving the news from scratch. It was very heartbreaking,” Sepeng said.

He said that while many believed that this was a hate crime fuelled by homophobia, the family would not speculate on the reasons.

“We as a family will not say yes or no because we don’t know the reasons behind all this. It definitely can be, and it might be a different thing as well. At the moment we don’t have answers,” Sepeng said.

Sepeng said Mbatha’s uncle had already been to the government mortuary where the remains had been kept, and that funeral arrangements had been going well.

The family said that the details for the funeral would communicated once finalised.

FOUR SUSPECTS TO APPEAR IN COURT

Police said that initial investigations led them to a house at the Phuta section in Klipgat, where officers found a room full of bloodstains.

Myburgh said: “The house was searched and in one of the bedrooms, the team found bloodstains on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on the carpet. Furthermore, an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime was found on top of the roof of the house.”

Further investigations led to the arrest of Arthur Khoza (19), Thato Masetla (22), Junior Modise (21) and Mahlatsi Nkuna (21).

All four suspects are due to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court on 18 January 2022, on a charge of murder.