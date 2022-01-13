NPA concerned about resources available to take on state capture cases

Although the NPA said that a dedicated task team had been established to review the state capture cases urgently, it was also concerned about the volume of work involved when compared to its capabilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was concerned about resources and capacity challenges as it sharpened its tools to take on state capture fraud and corruption cases.

The agency released a statement on Wednesday affirming its commitment to pursuing the cases emanating from the first report of the state capture commission.



The agency has raised alarm about its inept budget for years, stating that it would explore the options available to boost its capacities, capabilities and resources through the assistance of the National Treasury and other government departments.

This is meant to address what it said were limited human and financial resources in law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

The NPA has a budget of R4.4 billion to combat crime, fraud and corruption, which is also split among other entities, including the Investigative Directorate.

The prosecutions body said that it was already investigating matters mentioned in the outcomes of the inquiry.