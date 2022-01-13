Nehawu members ‘won’t step foot’ in Parliament without safety guarantee

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Unions says its members won't be setting foot in Parliament until their safety is guaranteed.

CAPE TOWN - The union has written a letter to presiding officers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Amos Masondo informing them of their decision.

Nehawu also objected to the employment of cleaning contractors in their absence following the devastating fire.

The damaged buildings have been cordoned off with police tape to prevent unauthorised people from entering.

Nehawu branch chairperson Sthe Tembe said not a single building in parliament met safety standards.

Parliament was expected to get a briefing on Friday on the investigation and extent of the damage.