Mthatha Correctional Centre to stay on high alert after fatal stabbing

An inmate was killed and a prison warder and an offender who were injured in the attack remain in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Officials at the Mthatha Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape will remain on high alert following a fatal stabbing at the facility.

The motive for the incident on Tuesday is still unclear.

The department said the situation is being monitored.

A brawl broke out at the Mthatha Prison during an exercise session around midday on Tuesday.

The Department of Correctional Services has described the incident as disturbing and said that an internal investigation had been launched while the police are also attending to the case.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services has also been informed and will run its own independent investigation.

The Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has labelled the attack unfortunate and said that altercations within correctional centres would remain in effect until issues related to overcrowding and understaffing were addressed.