Manenberg residents want justice for murdered Elene Lino

Elene Lino was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, and her body was found dumped in a black wheelie bin on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Cape Town community of Manenberg are calling for justice following the murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Elene Lino was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, and her body was found dumped in a black wheelie bin on Sunday.

No one has been arrested.

Manenberg community leader Amina Abrahams said that Elene Lino's boyfriend and suspected killer was spotted by a group of residents earlier this week.

She said that scores of men, women and children some armed with weapons chased after the man and threatened to kill him, but he got away.

"The suspect is known to the community and nobody expected that he would really do something like this. People were very upset and angry and furious," Abrahams said.

Abrahams claimed that Lino had previously been abused by her boyfriend.

"We cannot turn a blind eye because by tomorrow it's your child and justice must be served because people fear who will be next," Abrahams said.

She's also called for increased police visibility in the area.