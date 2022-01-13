Lesufi asks parents to be patient as GDE sorts out school placement backlog

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that all grade 1 and 8 pupils whose parents applied online but were not allocated space at schools, should be placed in a classroom by Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has asked parents to be patient with his department as it tries to sort out the 2022 school placement backlog.

While most pupils started the new academic year on Wednesday, hundreds of children were yet to be placed by the department.

Parents who queued outside district offices complained that the online system was still an issue.

"As we join other provinces in resuming this year's academic year, there are some parents that are supposed to be at work - they are at home taking care of the children that we could not conclude to place or children to get to school and on behalf of the department, I don't want to only apologise but I want to reassure parents. Fortunately this year we are now left with less than 700 learners that are still need to be placed," Lesufi said.