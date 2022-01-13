KZN farmers badly affected by floods, desperate for help

Farms in KwaZulu-Natal’s midlands have been devastated by heavy rains that hit the province, destroying property.

DURBAN - Farms in KwaZulu-Natal’s midlands have been devastated by heavy rains that hit the province, destroying property.

Farmers lost infrastructure, crops and some of their livestock and were desperate for help.

The Agriculture Department in the province met with farmers organisations to discuss the way forward.

On Shazini Farm, farmers lost a bridge which connected their properties.

“The operation has come to a standstill because, unfortunately when the floods happened, they took away three of our bridges that we have on the farm and the tractors that we use to work on the fields are now trapped on the other side and cannot go across,” Shazini owner Gugu Mthembu, who runs the farm with her husband told Eyewitness News.

Agriculture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi inspected the farm on Thursday and met with other farmers.