Injury rules Dané van Niekerk out of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Dané van Niekerk will also miss the Momentum Proteas' West Indies tour which features four One-Day International series in Johannesburg between 28 January until 6 February.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup hopes have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Dané van Niekerk has sustained a left ankle fracture in the last week, which has ruled her out for a minimum of three months.

Van Niekerk will also miss the Momentum Proteas' West Indies tour which features four One-Day International games taking place in Johannesburg between 28 January until 6 February.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup starts on 4 March.

“The injury is a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface at home,” Proteas Team Doctor, Tshegofatso Gaetsewe said. “As things stand, she doesn’t require surgery but will be monitored closely. It’s a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks.”

In the interim, the women’s side is preparing to enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) from Friday, where they will begin an extensive program before an adjusted squad that will take on the Caribbean side is confirmed prior to the 50-over series.

The squad features Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year nominee, Lizelle Lee.

Uncapped Western Province batter, Delmari Tucker, and Raisibe Ntozakhe are also called up.

“We are delighted to come together as a group again in the New Year to prepare for the West Indies tour and most importantly for the upcoming World Cup,” Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said.

“This is a great opportunity for the coaches to work with this strong group of players and strategically set out the plan for the upcoming series and then moving into the World Cup. Losing Dané is massive for the team and the country, we will sorely miss her leadership and all-round cricket abilities. I would like to wish her all the best with her recovery and a smooth and seamless return to the national team. This brings about an opportunity for another player within the pipeline.”