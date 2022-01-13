Information Regulator backs DBE move to stop publishing matric results

The decades-long practice is now a thing of the past, with the Department of Basic Education citing the Protection of Personal Information Act.

CAPE TOWN - The Information Regulator is backing a move by the Basic Education Department to stop publishing matric results on media platforms.

The regulator said that it had met with education officials this month to discuss the issue.

It added that the department had a duty to ensure that matriculants got their results in an appropriate manner.