Govt officials to visit Kroondal after protests at Tirelong Secondary School

The community there protested on Wednesday and rejected government’s plans to relocate learners from the school, which was severely vandalised over the December break.

JOHANNESBURG - Government officials are on Thursday morning expected to visit the community of Kroondal after the first day of school was disrupted at the Tirelong Secondary School.

The community there protested and rejected government’s plans to relocate learners from the school, which was severely vandalised over the December break.

Meanwhile, North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said that following earlier engagements with affected residents, she did not believe that the protests were staged by disgruntled parents.

Tirelong Secondary School is in a state of ruin after vandals ripped out doors, electric cables, window frames and parts of the roof, adding to the more than five times that the school had been ransacked since March 2020.