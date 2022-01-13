Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize distances himself from financial scam

JOHANNESBURG - Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from a financial scam using his name.

In a short statement, Mkhize said he had been notified of an email sent to some of his associates and government officials, purported to be from him. The email asks the recipients to donate towards “fundraising for a campaign”.

Mkhize said he would notify the police and asked those who received the same email to follow suit.

Mkhize resigned from his ministerial position after he was implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal.