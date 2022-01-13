Fire crews monitoring Kleinmond after wildfire extinguished

An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the wildfire that the provincial government said started in Highlands, in an old pine plantation of the National Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Department.

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews are continuing to monitor the Kleinmond area following a devastating wildfire.

The blaze broke out over the weekend and has been extinguished.

Besides a building, it's destroyed about 5,400 hectares of fynbos and pine plantations, as well as 10 hectares of commercial fynbos.

An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the wildfire that the provincial government said started in Highlands, in an old pine plantation of the National Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Department.

Fire crews are monitoring the scene and will continue to do so for the next few weeks, as some areas of dense alien vegetation will continue to smoulder.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said that they would do an estimate of the total damages and costs as part of the investigation.

He warned that most wildfires were caused by human actions and added that they had launched initiatives to create awareness and influence behavior around fire safety.