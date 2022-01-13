Fake will & secret coronation: Judgment reserved in Zulu royals court battle

Two matters are linked with the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, the other matter involves an interdict to prevent an alleged secret coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was announced as king.

DURBAN - Judgment has been reserved in the case of the AmaZulu royal household in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Judge Isaac Madondo adjourned the matter on Wednesday.

Following long arguments from all three parties involved, the matters of the AmaZulu royal house are yet to see judgment.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, wants the courts to declare that she is entitled to 50% of the late monarch’s wealth.

The queen’s daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu, are alleging forgery on their late father’s will, which gave the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu the title to be regent.

Senior council Nigel Redman argued for both parties.

"In general, all the lines and movements on the signature are shapeful, wobble and vibrate. In respect of one of the signatures, it suggests, my Lord, that the signature was made as if by a drunk person or an eight-year-old child who was asked to imitate the signature," Redman said.

At the same time, Prince Mbonisi Zulu filed papers to halt what was alleged to be a secret coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king.

With all parties having made their arguments, attention will now shift to the presiding judge, while many are hoping that the judgments will also indicate a way forward in the succession matter.