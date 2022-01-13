EC govt assessing extent of flood damage after declaring provincial disaster

The Eastern Cape executive council has taken a decision to declare a provincial disaster.

CAPE TOWN - An assessment is under way to determine the extent of the damages and to offer support to communities the hardest hit by floods in the Eastern Cape.

The declaration is being submitted to the National Disaster Management Centre for classification, verification and further assessments to be conducted.

"The declaration of a disaster will ensure a much more consolidated and integrated government effort to support communities to rebuild their lives and protect livelihoods," said Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie.

The provincial government said that torrential rains caused flooding and thunderstorms, negatively impacting communities across the Eastern Cape last month and over this past weekend.

Mabuyane's office said that at least 17 people had reportedly lost their lives.