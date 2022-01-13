Flood damage to KZN farms estimated to cost billions of rands

Farmers in some parts of the province are reeling at the loss of infrastructure, crops and livestock due to severe rains.

SHAZINI FARM - The Agriculture Department in KwaZulu-Natal says the cost of damage to farms affected by severe weather conditions and flash flooding in the province is estimated at billions of rands.

Some have had to down tools as the disaster affected their operations.

The department conducted an oversight visit to Shazini Farm outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday to assess the situation.

Anyone entering Shazini Farm was forced to leave their car near the gate, which was a kilometre away from the main entrance.

This was because the bridge which connects to the home was swept away by heavy rains.