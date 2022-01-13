DA wants PSC to probe all appointments in ANC cadre deployment committee minutes

The DA’s Dr Leon Schreiber said that cadre deployment was at the root of state capture and they would be requesting more information.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate each and every single appointment contained in the African National Congress (ANC)’s cadre deployment committee minutes.

The party on Wednesday briefed the media and called for the abolishment of the practice by the ANC.

"No political party should have a secret committee sitting somewhere deciding who gets appointed to positions in the State that are not supposed to be political positions. That's why, as Siviwe mentioned, we have the End Cadre Deployment Bill before Parliament and we will also continue with our court case against the ANC to get minutes dating back from before 2018," Schreiber said.

DA deputy chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, will also request the National Assembly for an urgent debate of national importance on the devastating effects of cadre deployment on the public service.

"We are also from a parliamentary point of view going to be writing to the speaker to request that a debate of public importance is scheduled as a matter of urgency in order for members of parliament to

table solutions to ending this sort of practice," Gwarube said.