Cop accused of killing Natasha Booise hires high-profile lawyer William Booth

CAPE TOWN - A police officer charged with killing his girlfriend remains behind bars with his bail application postponed to next week.

Richard Smit appeared in the Piketberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He's accused of shooting Natasha Booise in front of her family earlier this month.

Smit's bail application could not proceed because he changed lawyers.

He's hired high profile defence lawyer William Booth, who was not present in court.

The matter has been postponed until Monday, 17 January, for Booth to come on record and for a new date to be set for a formal bail application.

Four more charges have been added and Smit now faces seven in total.

Besides the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Booise, he's also charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm, handling a firearm while under the influence and two counts of assault.

The state said it's ready for the bail hearing and will oppose it.